Interesting year ahead for real estate company

Derek Meilak receiving an award from Steve Mercieca, CEO of Zanzi Homes and Quicklets (left).

The Quicklets and Zanzi Homes team has closed off the year with an award ceremony for agents and a word from CEO Steve Mercieca at the Westin Dragonara.

Apart from giving out awards, the end-of-the-year event give the company the chance to get closer to developers, investors, clients and other professionals in the field. It is also the opportune time to update everyone about the real estate industry in Malta and how it has fared throughout the year, as well as forecasting the probable outcomes for the months to come.

Mr Mercieca highlighted how the property market has undergone a significant price increase, especially in central coastal area: “As much as there is more money to be made in sales, we need to understand that the letting industry is one of the main factors that boosts the sales industry, with 70 per cent of all properties being sold by us being to the ‘buy to let’ market. It is very important that rental valuations are done professionally and realistically to keep growing this market sustainably,” Mr Mercieca said.

“The company has been operating for three years, starting out with a single letting office, and growing considerably from one to 11 offices, while also presenting Zanzi Luxury Homes, which specialises in high end sales. It is a new concept that includes property and interior design, co-working with Tabbingtons, a specialist in home finishes, to be able to offer clients the full package.”

Still focused on growth, Quicklets and Zanzi Homes have a lot lined up for 2017. “In 2017 we will continue to grow, organically and dynamically, through constant training and large investments into our research and development tech team. Apart from making our team more efficient, we believe that altogether and with the help of our 2000 Virtual Agents, by the end of this year we hope to have the largest and most up-to-date property database in Malta, thus being able to offer clients accurate and precise real estate services on the spot.”

Sustainability and the ‘giving back’ concept play a big part in the company’s ethics and as QLZH looks into creating a brand fuelled by sustainability, it has this year joined ELC and the Pembroke local council to plant 500 trees. Additionally, the QLZH Team will participate in numerous charitable events and fundraisers for good causes during 2017.