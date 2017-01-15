‘GO for the future’ partners with Malta Robotics Olympiad

James Catania, Daniela Bagnaschi and Stefan Bartolo, marketing, communications and PR manager at GO.

GO’s recently launched ‘GO for the future’ fund has partnered with the 2017 Malta Robotics Olympiad (MRO), which will take place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on March 24 and 25. This year’s Olympiad, organised by the Ministry of Education and Employment, will feature a wide range of hands-on activities for schoolchildren and their families together with a real-life, movie scale Wall-E robot. MRO 2017 will also include the first edition of The Big Challenge, in which a number of locally built robots will autonomously tackle a challenging obstacle course.

Daniela Bagnaschi, senior manager, Marketing, at GO, said: “Through ‘GO for the future’, we have committed to invest an initial €80,000 in projects that get children reading and get them interested and excited about science. Robotics is one area which can really spark off the imagination, and it’s also a sector that’s becoming ever more prevalent in our daily lives.”

James Catania, education officer, computing and ICT, at the Education Ministry, said: “This event brings young people together to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills through challenging and educational robotics challenges.”

