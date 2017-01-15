Financial planning: are your tax, wealth in shape this year?

It is that time of the year when many people make resolutions to improve their life in one way or another. Whether or not you make resolutions, this is a good time to consider whether you need to review your financial planning.

To protect your financial security through retirement and achieve your wishes for your family and heirs, you need to have a strategic tax and wealth management plan in place. This should cover your savings and investments, tax planning, pensions funds and estate planning. These should all be set up to work together to preserve your wealth over the long term and meet your objectives.

You need to consider any recent global and local developments that may affect your finances in the coming year, as well as have a long-term strategy. Any changes in your personal circumstances could also warrant a review.

Once you have assessed your situation and financial planning, you will be able to discuss any necessary adjustments with your financial adviser.

Savings and investments

Last year was certainly an interesting one, with Brexit, the US election and the Italian referendum. Diversification is more important than ever, and you need a long-term strategic asset allocation plan that is specifically designed around your circumstances, needs and risk profile.

Diversification gives your portfolio the chance to produce positive returns over time without being vulnerable to any single area under-performing. There are various levels you should have in your investment portfolio.

• Asset allocation – spreading your capital across different asset classes (equities, bonds, real assets, property, cash).

• Diversification across geographical areas, sectors, company size.

• Owning equities and bonds issued by a range of companies (for example through owning a selection of funds).

• Utilising a multi-manager approach where you diversify across managers and styles.

Currencies

The starting point should be to obtain a clear and objective assessment of your appetite for risk, to make sure your portfolio is suitable for you.

Remember that as asset prices rise and fall, your portfolio can shift away from the one designed to match your risk profile and objectives. You should review your investments around once a year to rebalance it if necessary.

Tax planning

Make sure your investments and wealth are placed in the most suitable arrangement to limit your tax liabilities. Take advice from someone who is well versed in the nuances of the Malta tax regime, otherwise you could see your investment returns slashed by taxes that could have been avoided or mitigated. It is important that your tax planning is up to date and designed to take advantage of tax planning opportunities.

Another incentive to review your tax affairs is the global automatic exchange of information regime under the Common Reporting Standard now in force.

The Maltese tax authority will receive information on every resident of Malta, without having to ask for it. Cross-border tax planning can be complex, so you need to ensure you are declaring income and paying tax in the right country.

Estate planning

The first step is to establish your goals. Who would you like to benefit from your estate? Are you happy for them to have control over the money? When should they receive the funds? How much tax will they have to pay on their inheritance?

You then need to obtain specialist advice to ensure that your estate plan is specifically set up to achieve your wishes for your heirs.

Whether it is investments, tax or pension planning, seek advice to ensure you do what works best for your personal situation. Use an adviser who can guide you on all these aspects and provide holistic solutions so you can have peace of mind that your financial affairs are in order.

Jean Chapelle is regional manager at Blevins Franks.