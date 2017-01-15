EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Malta judges announced

Imagine meeting Bill Ford, the executive chairman of the Ford Motor Company and getting his insights into the business world of today and tomorrow. With EY’s initiative to bring to Malta the World Entrepreneur of the Year, such an opportunity can be within reach – Ford was only one of the star guests at the event.

For the last three decades, EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year has gone from strength to strength and is now held in over 60 countries. With the event now coming to Malta, local entrepreneurs and businesses will have a unique chance to compete to represent their country at the global competition held every year in Monaco.

The global finals of the awards are widely recognised as a benchmark for identifying the best up and coming entrepreneurs.

The Maltese winner will be announced in March and will join a group of over 120 entrepreneurs in Monaco in June to compete for EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The judging panel features: Joseph Gasan, chairman, Gasan Group Ltd; Anton Borg, president, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry; Bernice Mizzi, director, Chiswick House School and St Martin’s College; Joseph Portelli, chairman, Malta Stock Exchange plc; and Juanito Camilleri, professor, University of Malta.

Mr Gasan assumed the running of the Gasan Group in 1971, spearheading an expansion and diversification programme which moved it to the centre stage of Malta’s business scene.

Mr Borg is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the Association of Certified Accountants in the UK. Becoming a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants in 1985, he sat on the Council for 14 years, serving as president for two years in 1997.

Ms Mizzi has served in educational institutions throughout her entire life. For over 35 years she has led Chiswick House School and St Martin’s College with vision and drive. She is also the co-founder of EC, a global English Language School.

Mr Portelli is the chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange and has been a director of Malta Stock Exchange Plc. since 2013.

Prof. Camilleri is the chairman and professor at the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation at the University of Malta. He served as Rector of the University of Malta between 2006 and 2016.

Applications are open until February 20.

For more information on competing for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award Malta, visit www.eoymalta.com or write to [email protected].