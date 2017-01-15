Dress down for charity

Glen Farrugia presenting the donation to Carmen Muscat.

Thomas Smith staff presented €2,000 to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, raised throughout last year in return for wearing casual attire to work. Every Friday is a Dress Down Day at Thomas Smith Group. Randomly selected employees then nominate and vote the benefitting charities.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society is a voluntary organisation offering subsidised physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to its members with MS and group psychotherapy sessions for the whole family. The society provides a voluntary means to enhance and expand public awareness, individual and family services and rehabilitation in MS.

Society president Carmen Muscat received the donation while praising Thomas Smith employees for their contribution.

The support shown towards the society and its volunteers will not only raise awareness about MS, but will also help reach the society’s goal to make a difference to their members by providing subsidised therapy. The donation was presented by the group’s marketing and HR manager Liana Cachia and employee Glen Farrugia.

The group and its employees recognise the importance of charitable organisations in Malta and the continuous need for funding. Since the inception of Dress Down Fridays, the initiative has donated more than €26,500 to Thomas Smith staff in need, as well as to local charities.

