Concept Stadium has become ISO certified

Concept Stadium directors Jonathan Dalli (left) and Jonathan Chetcuti (right) with Step Quality Expert Clive Ebejer.

The Concept Stadium become an ISO-certified boutique marketing consultancy firm after being awarded the ISO 9001:2008 certification for the provision of brand conceptualisation and management; marketing, business and public perception consultancy services; web development; and IT development.

The certification was achieved after a thorough eight-month audit in 2016, which included the streamlining of all its operations, from client acquisition and acceptance to project briefs, idea generation, conceptualisation, design, execution and billing.

Founders and directors Jonathan Dalli and Jonathan Chetcuti said: “The ISO certification was a target we set for ourselves from the beginning of the year. It was a strategic decision we took at a management level, which was also supported by each member of our team. After all, our operations are carried through our six main services areas and improving our performance meant that they are all in line with the ISO ethos.”

But the ISO certification is not only a one-time achievement for Concept Stadium.

“The ISO 9001 standard comes with a mandatory yearly audit which helps us remain in check”, they said. “This process allows us to manifest our commitment to efficiency, which ultimately benefits the most important stakeholder in our ‘stadium’, the client. As a team of commercial creatives servicing clients in a boutique environment, we have always reiterated that we are not interested in media commissions, but rather use a billing system that is time- and efficiency- based.”

ISO 9001 is an internationally-recognised certificate of quality standard with a set of voluntary guidelines that assure the client that a firm delivers consistently every time and with every interaction.

For more information, visit http://conceptstadium.com .