Company briefs

Melita Data Centre will be participating and exhibiting at the world’s largest gaming convention – ICE Totally Gaming 2017 in London – to promote its purpose-built data centre facility in Malta.

“2016 was a record growth year for Melita Data Centre: the number of client data racks hosted at the facility increased by 100 per cent over 2015. Growth is expected to continue in the coming months, especially from companies operating in financial services, banking, remote gaming and ICT industries. ICE is the biggest annual event for gaming, making it the ideal platform for Melita Data Centre to exhibit its facility and services,” said Malcolm Briffa, director of Business Services at Melita.

McHappy Day raises over €39,000 for charity

More than €39,000 was raised during McHappy Day, McDonald’s fundraising campaign in aid of its favourite charity, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta (RMHC).

This year’s McHappy Day programme featured Malta’s first Happy Walk. Hundreds of people walked long distances from various points in Malta and Gozo to raise funds for RMHC’s learning centre in Qawra for vulnerable children. The Happy Walk was organised by McDonald’s in Malta in collaboration with the Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta and Inspire, which helps people with a disability achieve equality and inclusion.

Management buyout

Hili Logistics, the logistics division of Hili Ventures, has sold its Lithuania-based company Baltic Freight Services to general manager Darius Varnas in a successful management buyout finalised this month.

Baltic Freight Services, a licensed customs broker, provides air, sea and road freight and warehousing services from Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.

Hili Logistics, which has recently rebranded from Hili Company, acquired leading Polish freight forwarder Allcom in September last year allowing it access to Poland’s major ports at Gdynia and Gdansk.

Hili Logistics encompasses Carmelo Caruana Company, CMA CGM Malta Agency (a joint venture with CMA CGM), Peterson Malta (a joint venture with oil and gas specialist Peterson) and Airsped Express (the nominated service provider for FedEx Express) in Malta and Prime Logistics in Belarus.

New BOV investment funds

BOV Asset Management has launched three contractual funds on the market. This is a first for the company, and the aim is to propose a cost effective investment vehicle, thereby offering better value to investors. The BOV Investment Funds suite comprises three portfolio funds: BOV Conservative Portfolio Fund, BOV Balanced Portfolio Fund and BOV Growth Portfolio Fund, all of which are regulated by the UCITS Directive.