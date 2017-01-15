Ablecare Group unveils its new corporate identity – MMH Malta

Ablecare Oilfield Services Group is starting the new year by unveiling its new brand identity – MMH Malta Ltd – as it fast-tracks the development of the ex-Malta Shipbuilding into the much-antici­pated Mediterranean Maritime Hub.

The hub, located within the inner Valletta port, is ideally positioned to serve the marine oil and gas servicing industries by providing drilling, sub-sea and marine operations, engineering, maintenance and storage and other services.

“These are exciting times for the group. In line with our client-centred business approach, an internal restructuring and consolidation process is currently under way to stream­line and simplify our interaction with customers and partners,” Group chairman Paul Abela said.

The sleek, fresh image of its new brand is in line with its ethos – “One Group One Solution” – and remains true to Ablecare’s longstanding legacy to offer the highest levels of reliability and expertise.

“We enter the new year with a great sense of optimism. Change is a key step in the ongoing evolution of Ablecare, as we focus on our next chapter of growth,” Mr Abela added.

Although the group’s key companies are being rebranded as MMH, the legal personality of each one will not be altered; nor will the shareholding structure.

The group’s new website – mmh.com.mt – promises to be the destination for those seeking to learn about the business opportunities in the Mediterranean and the full services offered.