A window onto our holy heritage

A series of artistic shots of sacristies from a number of convents and monasteries across the Maltese islands take centre stage as a photographic collection on this year’s BOV calendar.

True to its origin, the Latin term sacrastia denotes a space reserved for sacred objects. In fact, the shots feature several vestments and vessels including chasubles, albs, altar clothes, chalices, pyxes and thuribles, as well as special furniture purposely designed to host altar wine, incense and liturgical books.

The shots are unique in their genre because they manage to capture the day-to-day life of the protagonists

The shots are unique in their genre because, not only do they present the beauty of the furniture and vestments found in these holy places, but they also manage to capture the day-to-day life of the protagonists. Very often, the sacristy serves as a backstage where the protagonists prepare for the celebration of Mass. By capturing the priests, brothers, nuns and altar boys busy at their daily chores, Joe P. Smith manages to give a warmth to these scenes that makes them come to life.

Even if it treats a subject that is slightly different to those tackled by its immediate predecessors, this calendar fits perfectly in the series. Like them, it allows the viewer to glimpse a way of life that identifies us as Maltese, that strikes a nostalgic note even if it is a way of life that is still present today, although perhaps well hidden from the hustle and bustle of the frantic every day pace we are accustomed to.

In a small way, through these photos, the bank seeks to entice the viewer to appreciate the labour of those who constitute an important link in the community, though they are not at the front line.