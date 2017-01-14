Watch: Jet crashes during Children's Day air show, pilot killed
A Thai air force fighter jet has crashed at an air show during the country's Children's Day, killing the pilot.
Amateur video footage shows the JAS 39 Gripen over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand suddenly losing altitude and crashing in a ball of fire away from spectators.
The Ministry of Defence is investigating the cause of today's crash.
Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon said prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot's family.
Children's Day is usually observed with public outings at Thai military bases.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.