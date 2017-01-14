Barack Obama urges all Americans to embrace 'work of citizenship'

President Barack Obama has called on all Americans to throw themselves "into the work of citizenship".
In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Mr Obama said the country's success depends on everyone participating - not just at election time but during the course of one's lifetime.
He said that every American holds the title of "citizen" despite their many differences, and added that "citizen" is a title he is looking forward to reclaiming after eight years as president.
Mr Obama said being president has been his life's honour and he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with, which made him both a better president and a better man.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.