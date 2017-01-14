Advert
Alan Baldwin

Peterhansel takes Dakar lead after tending to stricken rider

Peugeot’s Stephane Peterhansel took back the overall Dakar Rally lead from team-mate Sebastien Loeb after regaining time lost in tending to stricken Slovenian bike rider Simon Marcic when they collided on the 10th stage in Argentina.

Marcic broke a leg in the collision along a riverbed during the 10th stage from Chilecito to San Juan, the longest of the rally after a landslide forced cancellation of Wednesday’s section.

The outcome could have been much worse, however, with the rider going under the car.

Peterhansel, the reigning champion and a six-times winner on motorcycles before switching to cars and winning another six times, waited with the KTM rider until the medical helicopter arrived.

“Everybody was completely lost,” said the Frenchman, who finished the stage six minutes and 45 seconds behind overnight leader Loeb but was given back 14 minutes and 13 seconds by organisers.

Loeb had initially been declared stage winner.

However, Peterhansel now leads Loeb by five minutes, 50 seconds with two stages remaining before the finish in Buenos Aires today.

