A blessing of animals event will be held tomorrow on the Valletta Waterfront promenade, adjacent to the chapel.

A number of other events are also being held to celebrate the feast of St Anthony the Abbot. These include falconry and birds of prey display, a show by the Malta Police Force Dogs Section, a meet and greet with Fonzu l-Fenek and other entertainment aimed at children.

The Department of Animal Welfare and a number of related non-governmental organisations will also be on hand.

■ The day’s activities at the Valletta Waterfront start at 12.30pm, with the blessing taking place at 4pm. The organisers note that for safety reasons, dogs must be kept on leashes and other animals must be kept in appropriate cages or containers. For more information, visit www.vallettawaterfront.com.

