Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

The sun sets behind St Publius church in Floriana on January 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Portomaso tower on January 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Cranes and tower cranes at work in St Julian’s on January 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The nondescript building in Marsa known as Freedom Press is pulled down on January 8 to make way for a temporary road. The former Labour HQ, now a heap of rubble was built by the input of a small army of Labour volunteers in the 1960s. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Malta Shipbuilding payment voucher litters the side of the road in Marsa after the former labour headquarters and later shipbuilding office is demolished on January 8. . Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hundreds of motorcycles take part in a memorial ride for fallen bikers killed in 2016 on January 8. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A couple take a moment to sit on a bench in Marsaxlokk, with the view of a traditional Maltese fishing boat on January 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man walks along the Bugibba seafront as cold weather hits the island on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Selmun Palace, a baroque-styled edifice on the outskirts of Mellieħa, built in the 16th and 17th century as a summer residence for the wealthy nobles of the time, stands out against the grey, menacing clouds in the background on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A couple make their way down Merchant Street in Valletta on January 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A group of four people are silhouetted by the afternoon sun in Valletta on January 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A group of gulls gather around a boat near the fish farms in Marsaxlokk on January 10. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

LNG tanker MV Galea just before entering the bay of Marsaxlokk to fuel the floating storage tanker Armada Mediterrana for the first time on January 11. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

LNG tanker MV Galea enters the bay of Marsaxlokk to fuel the floating storage tanker Armada Mediterrana for the first time on January 11. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two swans look at each other forming a heart shape in a reservoir in Marsalforn Valley Gozo on January 11. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A pilot boat and power station personnel assist with the berthing of LNG carrier MV Galea alongside the floating storage tanker Armada Mediterrana in Marsaxlokk bay on January 11

A swan Flaps its wings in a reservoir in Marsalforn Valley Gozo on January 11. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tourists get close to take pictures of the Azure Window in Dwejra Gozo on January 11 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two people stand on top of the San Lawrenz Tower Gozo on January 11 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Seas begin to calm in Dwejra after strong northerly winds hit the island on January 11 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker (left) checks his phone during a press conference in Valletta on January 11, as Malta undertake the Presidency of the EU. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker (left) accompanied by Joseph Muscat address a press conference in Valletta on January 11, as Malta undertake the Presidency of the EU. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Journalists report at the opening press conference of the Malta EU Presidency on January 11. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Joseph Muscat listens to the opening speeches at the Malta Presidency opening ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk (right) delivers his speech watched on by Joseph Muscat (left) at the Malta Presidency opening ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dancers perform at the Malta EU Presidency opening ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dancers perform at the Malta EU Presidency opening ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dancers perform at the Malta EU Presidency opening ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on January 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli