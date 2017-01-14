Today's newspapers in review
These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers:
Times of Malta reports that Maltese investment in Air Malta will not be excluded as government mulls alternatives to the failed Alitalia deal. It also reports that a Serbian woman was yesterday charged with the murder of two elderly men entrusted in her care.
In-Nazzjon says the government had failed to carry through the negotiations with Alitalia. It also reports theft of over €36,000 from the police headquarters kitchen and that a sergeant had been suspended.
L-oriżżont reports that old factories in Marsa will soon be demolished to make way for a new project. Taking a more positive slant to the Air Malta story, it reports that there is already contact with potential new strategic partners.
A picture of the snow-covered Etna mountain taken from Mdina dominates the front page of The Malta Independent. It also reports that a woman has been charged with murder through negligence of two pensioners.
