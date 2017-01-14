Magistrate Savour Demicoli passes away

Magistrate Saviour Demicoli has passed away, aged 61.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici tweeted this afternoon that he had just been informed of the magistrate’s passing.

“He was an extraordinary person: kind, honest and just. RIP,” the minister wrote.

Magistrate Demicoli graduated as doctor of laws from the university of Malta in 1984.

After a brief period of private practice he was appointed as a judicial assistant with the Superior Courts.

On December 30, 1994 he was appointed Magistrate for Malta and Gozo. Magistrate Demicoli published several articles on criminal law and criminology, lectured in criminology at the Malta Police Academy, and at the University of Malta on EU Justice and Home Affairs in Criminal Matters.

He served as external examiner and external tutor in the Faculty of Laws of the University of Malta in criminal law and European law.

He was married to Nadine (Bernardette) Borg Bonaci and had two children.