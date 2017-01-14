Advert
Saturday, January 14, 2017, 16:23

Magistrate Savour Demicoli passes away

'He was an extraordinary person: kind, honest and just'

Magistrate Saviour Demicoli has passed away, aged 61.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici tweeted this afternoon that he had just been informed of the magistrate’s passing.

“He was an extraordinary person: kind, honest and just. RIP,” the minister wrote.

Magistrate Demicoli graduated as doctor of laws from the university of Malta in 1984.

After a brief period of private practice he was appointed as a judicial assistant with the Superior Courts.

On December 30, 1994 he was appointed Magistrate for Malta and Gozo. Magistrate Demicoli published several articles on criminal law and criminology, lectured in criminology at the Malta Police Academy, and at the University of Malta on EU Justice and Home Affairs in Criminal Matters.

He served as external examiner and external tutor in the Faculty of Laws of the University of Malta in criminal law and European law.

He was married to Nadine (Bernardette) Borg Bonaci and had two children.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Anxious to scoop for his tiny little...

  2. Watch: Salvu Mallia: "I'm on a mission...

  3. Shots fired towards Ta’ Giorni apartment

  4. Air Malta - Alitalia deal is off

  5. Woman charged with causing death of two...

  6. Maltese man among drunken mob who...

  7. Watch: EU diplomats take on mannequin...

  8. Hijacker could not communicate with...

  9. Private hospital will not stock...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed