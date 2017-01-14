CBM report shows thriving economy - government

A Central Bank report shows that economic activity is performing better than the average in the last 16 years, the government said this morning.

For the fifth consecutive month, economic conditions registered in December showed a significant increase over the same month in 2015.

The CBM analysis shows optimism among businesses and families while the services sector was improving, the government added.

Retail sales and tourism improved over the previous year, while the number of those registering for work was down.

"This government will continue doing its utmost to ensure the wealth being generated is distributed to all."