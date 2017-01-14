Cash stolen during Żabbar hold-up

An unspecified sum of cash was stolen during a hold-up on a gambling establishment in Żabbar last night.

The police said the incident happened around 9.40pm inside the establishment in Triq il-Kbira.

The two thieves, who were wearing a hoodie, charged into the establishment and after threatening the employee fled with the cash.

The employee, a 24-year-old from Tarxien, had to be taken to the Paola Health Centre for treatment.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Police are investigating.