Cash stolen during Żabbar hold-up
An unspecified sum of cash was stolen during a hold-up on a gambling establishment in Żabbar last night.
The police said the incident happened around 9.40pm inside the establishment in Triq il-Kbira.
The two thieves, who were wearing a hoodie, charged into the establishment and after threatening the employee fled with the cash.
The employee, a 24-year-old from Tarxien, had to be taken to the Paola Health Centre for treatment.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Police are investigating.
