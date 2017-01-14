Advert
Saturday, January 14, 2017, 12:49

Bird invasion at Salina

Photo: Aron Tanti

Photo: Aron Tanti

A flock of about 400 black-headed gulls, together with a much smaller number of Mediterranean gulls, were seen flying over salt pans in Salina this morning, providing a spectacle to passers-by.

This photo was taken when a group of about 300 hundred gulls flew off as another large flock was seen flying in from the horizon.

