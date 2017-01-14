Bird invasion at Salina
A flock of about 400 black-headed gulls, together with a much smaller number of Mediterranean gulls, were seen flying over salt pans in Salina this morning, providing a spectacle to passers-by.
This photo was taken when a group of about 300 hundred gulls flew off as another large flock was seen flying in from the horizon.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.