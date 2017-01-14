Added incentives for Malta's film sector

The water tank facilities.

The Malta Film Commission has started the first round of consultation sessions with all industry stakeholders on a number of topics aimed at reinforcing Malta’s film sector.

Foreign productions will be given added incentives to use the services of local companies, employ more local crew and local actors.

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said the Film Commission was now actively working on an improved and stronger incentive rebate.

"Malta needs to retain the competitive edge it enjoys while at the same time ensure that all aspects of the sector are governed by the best industry practices".

Film Commissioner Engelbert Grech said that apart from improving the rebates, the new guidelines will also focus on raising the professionalism within the industry.

This will be achieved by the setting up of registers with approved service providers, crews and service companies. Those on the register will be required to have the necessary skills, training or track record. New work regulations will also be introduced to ensure that employment law is fully adhered to and that local crew members have the same work conditions of foreign crew members.

From this year the Malta Film Fund budget will be increase from €250,000 to €300,000. The Film Commissioner stressed that the priority will remain to favour quality over quantity.

The commission will soon be organising further training initiatives and local film makers will be given more opportunities to gain experience on international productions. Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with MCAST in 2015, the Malta Film Commission and MCAST are currently in talks to launch a long term training programme which will serve to better equip our local upcoming filmmakers and crews.

Consultations will continue throughout 2017 as the various proposals will be discussed until finally drawn up into legal notices.