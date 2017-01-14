The dark side

Ironically, it appears we have now grown unbecomingly used and accustomed to it. For the last few weeks, practically on a daily basis, the supply of electricity from the national grid to an apartment block in University Street, Msida is abruptly interrupted at about 7.30pm only to be expectedly restored around midnight.

There is definitely a lurking technical problem with the supply from outside electrical feeders, so we have been informed and confirmed by Enemalta. Yet, to date, the problem does not appear to have been solved and looks destined to persist, much to the great inconvenience and hardship of all affected residents.

On a daily basis, not only are we left manoeuvring in the dark, fuming in a cold environment, but also faced with the unenviable prospect of having to go up four flights of steps, possibly burdened with a heavy shopping supply.

Is there any competent electrical engineer at Enemalta capable of solving this tragicomical conundrum that keeps dragging on?