Saturday, January 14, 2017, 00:01 by

Joseph Gravina, Birkirkara

Pay rises

ETUC, the European Trade Union Confederation, has elected 2017 the year of the pay rise.

What is the position of the trade unions in Malta, taking into account that none of them seem to have joined the campaign for an increase in the minimum wage?

