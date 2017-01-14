Pembroke and St Andrews share the spoils

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 2 ST ANDREWS 2

Pembroke and St Andrews shared the spoils in an entertaining match.

St Andrews’ flying start came to fruition in the 24th minute when Arber Dharmi sensed the danger for Pembroke outside the box but he could only hack down Pena Beltre. The winger however handed over the duties to Ivan Paz who curled in a delightful direct free-kick as the ball flew into the top corner.

For a moment Luxol tried to drive home their early impetus but Pembroke held out. Athleta tried to react and were unlucky not to equalise. Pembroke plucked up courage even if Racic was only inches over from Daren Falzon’s pinpointed cross.

However, the Saints did not heed the warning of this let-off and Pembroke marked their progress with a goal as good work by Falzon on the left was followed by a pass in the path of Arber Dharmi before Shodiya put his head in to divert the Albanian’s first-time effort.

Pemrboke kept up the offensive and three minutes after the resumption, fine work by Dharmi, followed by an inviting square towards Racic saw the striker beat Jake Galea with an angled low drive.

On 77 minutes, St. Andrews livewire winger outmuscled Adrian Borg and weaved into the penalty but went down under a challenge from Shodiya as referee Mario Apap pointed to the spot. Matthew Calleja Cremona stopped Ivan Paz’s spot-kick, before the forward scored from the rebound.