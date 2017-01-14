Ħamrun with a vital win over Sliema

Ħamrun Spartans registered a crucial win over Sliema Wanderers to extend their lead above the danger zone.

Sliema knocked on Ħamrun’s door on minute 17, when Jean Paul Farrugia directed his header towards David Cassar’s goalpost, but his effort went inches wide.

The Blues continued to pile pressure on Ħamrun’s back-line, but it was the Spartans who forged ahead.

At the brink of half-time, John Mintoff deliberately hit the ball with his hands and referee Matthew De Gabriele ordered a penalty.

From the spot, skipper Jake Grech placed the ball to the opposite side of Glenn Zammit, giving Ħamrun the lead after 45 minutes.

The Spartans doubled their lead early in the second half, when Saturday Nanapere raced towards Sliema’s back-line before setting up the ball towards Grech, who immediately whipped in a dangerous cross which Marko Potezica placed into his own net.

Sliema’s woes continued when on minute 66 was sent off for a second yellow card.

Nonetheless, Sliema managed to pull one back on the 70th minute, when Dos Santos converted from the penalty spot, after Farrugia was fouled by Sergio Raphael Dos Anjos.

Sliema pushed everyone upfront in final minutes, in an attempt to level terms, but Ħamrun’s resilience proved too strong for them.