Eder's late goal sees Inter claim dramatic win over Chievo

Forward Sergio Pellissier had given the visitors a shock half-time lead when he crashed a volley past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic following a corner.

Inter, though, were somewhat unfortunate not to have gone into the break level after new signing Roberto Gagliardini saw his header clawed off the line by Flying Donkeys' keeper Stefano Sorrentino while Perisic shaved the woodwork.

Eventually the Nerazzurri forced an equaliser in the 69th minute when Mauro Icardi got ahead of the defence to volley in a sweeping right-wing cross from Antonio Candreva at close range.

With just four minutes left, Perisic muscled his way into the left side of the Chievo penalty area before dispatching a low shot into the bottom corner.

In stoppage-time, Eder drove in a third after Rodrigo Palacio intercepted a poor back-pass and pulled the ball out to the edge of the penalty area.

Stefano Pioli's side move above Atalanta into sixth place, while Chievo remain in mid-table.

Earlier, Bologna secured a 1-0 win at struggling Crotone.

Blerim Dzemaili broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half when the Switzerland international fired in an angled drive, which proved enough for the Rossoblu to take all three points.

Crotone, meanwhile, remained deep in trouble, the defeat leaving them bottom of the table on just nine points.