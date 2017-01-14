Advert
Saturday, January 14, 2017, 00:01

Watford hope to honour Taylor with win over Middlesbrough

Graham Taylor

Graham Taylor

Watford are hoping to pay tribute to former manager Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday, by beating Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road this afternoon, manager Walter Mazzarri has said.

Taylor, who led Watford to a second-place finish in the old first division and managed England between 1990 and 1993, passed away due to a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.

“I think all the players that are here know who Graham Taylor was,” Mazzarri told British media, yesterday.

“I will make sure everyone knows this is another reason why we need to win against Middlesbrough – to be able to dedicate a great game to him and hopefully a win for such a great person and a symbol of the club.”

Following a fine start to Mazzarri’s tenure, Watford have gone on a five-game winless run in the league, a run of form which threatens to drag them into the relegation battle.

