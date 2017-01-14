Advert
Hull make double swoop for Niasse and Evandro

Hull City have signed Senegalese striker Oumar Niasse on loan from Everton and Brazilian midfielder Evandro from FC Porto, the Premier League’s bottom team said yesterday.

The pair will help to bolster a struggling team that will be without injured midfielder Markus Henriksen for up to three months because of a shoulder injury.

Niasse, 26, joins on loan until the end of the current campaign after failing to get a game for Everton this season. He has started only twice since his £13.5 million arrival at the club last January.

Evandro, who has signed a 2-1/2 year deal, is reunited with new Hull manager Marco Silva for whom he played during his time at Portuguese club Estoril.

The 30-year-old has found himself out of favour at Porto this season.

Evandro joined Porto in 2014 and made 58 appearances for the club, 11 of which came in the Champions League, scoring eight goals.

