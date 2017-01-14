Hibs coach wary of Floriana’s threat

Buoyed by their win over Valletta, Hibs will look to keep up the pressure when they play Floriana tomorrow (kick-off: 16.00).

The Paolites are just one point behind leaders Balzan but fully aware of the difficult task they have at hand as they face a Greens side that have shown great resilience and fine play in the top flight... they’re also unbeaten in their last ten matches.

Hibernians coach Mark Miller admitted his team could struggle against the physical approach of the Floriana players and admits his players must adapt their game if they are to prevail.

“Floriana are very difficult to play in the league,” Miller said.

“They are physically strong and we have suffered a lot against them before. This week, we worked a lot on our physical aspect and the different ways we can play against them. So, hopefully, we can adapt well and impose our game.

“Our major strength this season has been the united front that exists among the players. When the going gets tough they all work hard for each other. They always manage to get through because of their sheer hard work and determination.

“Floriana will pose us a lot of problems but I’m sure that we will be up to it and we can get the win that keeps us within striking distance of Balzan if they win their match as well.”

Midfielder Bjorn Kristensen will be unavailable for the Paolites as he must serve a one-match ban while winger Marcelo Dias is rated as doubtful after picking up a knock during training.

Floriana, currently third in the standings on 32 points, welcome back midfielder Steve Pisani who missed the 5-1 win over Ħamrun to serve suspension as coach Giovanni Tedesco has a full squad available.

Club president Riccardo Gaucci is looking at this match as a good barometer to see if his team can sustain the tense top-four challenge.

“Hibernians, in my opinion, are the strongest team in the league so for us it will surely be a timely test to see how far can we go,” Gaucci reckoned.

“So far, our team have shown that they can mix it with the top teams. We have a squad that was built to at least achieve a top-four finish... at the moment we are well on track to reach that goal.

“We also hope the match will not be littered with poor decisions that could affect our play.

“In past seasons, Floriana suffered a lot from bad decisions by referees in matches like this and it will be a pity if the same thing had to happen as we have done a lot this season to assemble a strong and competitive squad.”

First round: Floriana vs Hibs 0-0.

The other matches

Today (Hibs Stadium)

Pembroke vs St Andrew’s 14.00

First round: St Andrew’s vs Pembroke 4-1

Suspended: Bong Won Che (St Andrew’s); Agechukwo Akuto, Miguel Attard (Pembroke).

Today (Hibs Stadium)

Valletta vs Gżira United 16.00

First round: Gżira United vs Valletta 1-3

Suspended: Tomas Radzinevicius (Valletta).

Today (Tedesco Stadium)

Sliema Wanderers vs Ħamrun Spartans 14.00

First round: Ħamrun vs Sliema 1-3

Suspended: Alex Muscat, Shaw (both Sliema); Jorginho (Ħamrun).

Today (Tedesco Stadium)

Mosta vs Tarxien Rainbows 16.15

First round: Tarxien vs Mosta 1-1

Suspended: None.