City land Argentine forward Velasco

Mamadou Yallow has agreed to play for Hibs.

Champions Valletta have bolstered their forward line with the capture of Argentine Maximiliano Velasco.

The Citizens were forced to delve into the market this week after Jhonnattann Benitez agreed to join a UAE club on loan until the end of the season and yesterday they struck a deal for the 26-year-old Velasco until the end of May.

Velasco, who has come through the youth system of Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys, spent the last two years plying his trade in Peru where he played for USM Porres and Municipal.

He is expected to arrive this weekend and join up with his new team-mates for training on Monday. The Citizens are hopeful Velasco will be available for Wednesday’s FA Trophy match against Balzan at the National Stadium.

Hibernians have also increased the options for coach Mark Miller when they completed the registration of Gambian striker Mamadou Yallow and English midfielder Montell Moore.

For Yallow this will be his second spell in Maltese football this season after agreeing to join Gżira United in November. However, he struggled to leave his mark and was eventually released by the Maroons just before Christmas.

Moore, 21, started his career with Brentford City and last season he was on the books of Charlton Athletic.

The Paolites have also parted ways with wingback Brandon Muscat who will complete the season on loan at Division One hopefuls Mqabba.

Pembroke Athleta’s overhaul of their foreigners line-up continued yesterday when they added Serbian forward Stephan Racic to their roster.

The six-foot-four 32-year-old played in several countries throughout his career, including in Asian leagues before joining Greek second division side FC Trikala last summer.

Friggieri’s future

St Andrews look set to win the race for young striker Aidan Friggieri.

Sliema Wanderers FC president Keith Perry confirmed that the Saints have made an approach for the 18-year-old who is seeking to part ways from the Wanderers after deciding not to sign a new contract.

“There were other clubs who have shown interest in Aidan Friggieri,” Perry told Times of Malta.

“However, only Birkirkara and St Andrews have show concrete interest in the player. This week he has spoken with St Andrews and we think that would be his number one preference.

“Friggieri’s future should be settled next week.”