Birkirkara play leaders Balzan in crunch fixture at Ta’ Qali

Balzan’s Bojan Kaljevic boots the ball upfield against Birkirkara. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan and Birkirkara face each other in a crunch encounter at the National Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 14.00) that could determine the two sides’ fortunes in the Premier League this season.

This year’s title race is developing into one of the most open for many seasons with five teams bracketed in just seven points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Leaders Balzan head into the weekend in fine fettle as identical 2-1 wins over nearest rivals Hibernians and Gżira United enabled them to open a slim one-point lead at the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Birkirkara, after a turbulent spell over Yuletide, seem to have regained their touch following wins over Mosta and Pembroke Athleta to recharge their aspirations.

Balzan are relative newcomers to such situations at the top half of the championship but can bank on the nous of several established players who know what it takes to battle for the major honours in the domestic scene.

Ryan Fenech has good knowledge of the requirements needed to be crowned champion having won the title three times during his spell with Valletta FC.

The 30-year-old believes that victory over Birkirkara would be another move in the right direction for Balzan.

“There’s still a long way to go but if you entertain hopes to finish first you have to beat teams like Birkirkara, they’ve always been among the major contenders for the honours,” Fenech told Times of Malta.

“Another win will give us a huge push and dent their chances as they would fall 10 points behind.

“In our last two matches, we had to fight really hard for the points but we never gave up…hopefully we can show the same kind of character against Birkir-kara and win the match.”

The Reds will be boosted by the returns from suspension of striker Bojan Kaljevic and defender Elkin Serrano.

However, forward Alfred Effiong again sits out as he completes a two-match ban.

Serbian midfielder Milos Lepovic has completed his move to Balzan and is available for coach Oliver Spiteri.

2017 is a special year for Balzan as the club is marking its 80th year.

This week, club president Anton Tagliaferro revealed that it would be fitting for Balzan FC to celebrate the milestone with a major honour.

“For a small team like Balzan it would be an historic feat should we get our first piece of silverware this year,” Fenech added.

“We have a very competitive squad so it’s up to us to deliver. This will be a crucial week for Balzan as after this weekend we play Valletta in the FA Trophy.

“Expectations are high but we are determined to give our all in all competitions.”

Birkirkara know they have little room for error if they are to get more involved in the title race. Skipper Gareth Sciberras however is not labelling tomorrow’s match as a do-or-die thing for his team.

“I agree that this will be a very important fixture for both teams but I think that failure to beat Balzan won’t mean that we drop out of contention,” Sciberras argued.

“We are entering a very crucial stage as after Balzan we play Valletta and Hibernians in the league so we cannot really dwell on one match only.

“Still, this weekend we have to send a clear message to our rivals that Birkirkara still mean business. The wins over Mosta and Pembroke restored a lot of confidence in the team and now we cannot look back.

“The last few weeks of 2016 were quite difficult for the club but the break came at the right moment for us. Actually, nothing changed other than the fact that the players continued to practise and stay together in a very difficult period.”

Coach Nikola Jaros can bank on a full complement at Birkirkara as defender Christian Bubalovic has recovered from injury while new signing Gary Muir is also in the squad after joining from Sliema.

First round: Balzan vs Birkir-kara 0-3.