No Sunday trading restrictions

Over the years, Sunday trading has had as many opponents as supporters but those against have been losing ground fast not only because of changing work exigencies but also because many believe it is about time consumers are given the freedom to shop whenever they like.

Malta has now joined a growing list of countries allowing shops, including, of course, supermarkets, to open for business on Sundays and public holidays, a move approved by many, if not the majority. Others insist the Sabbath ought to remain a day of rest. At the height of the controversy in Italy, a prominent sociologist had said that Sunday did not just have a social value but a theological one too. Man, he argued, needed to have a holy day.

The controversy is unlikely to die, at least not in the foreseeable future, but it is not difficult to understand why there has been a growing demand for the liberalisation of shop opening hours. Working women, in particular, will find it more convenient to shop on their free day, which, to many – although certainly not to all – is still Sunday.

With more and more women joining the labour force, the move has come at the right time for them. The argument, of course, applies also to working men who live on their own. With the opening of convenience shops in several localities, the consumer has been able, for some years now, to get the odd items outside normal shopping hours but, with the liberalisation of the trading hours, shopping time has now been greatly extended.

Consumers also have the means of shopping online, a trend that has been growing steadily in Malta too. Many find they can buy things cheaper online than from local retail outlets. That may very well be so and there is no question either that online shopping will continue to pick up. However, many people still prefer doing the shopping themselves as they used to before, more so now with the opening of new, modern supermarkets.

Corner shops have long been dealt a severe blow but some in locations away from supermarkets have survived. Under the new arrangements, outlets will be able to open for business all week without the need to apply for a permit or, even, to pay a fee, but they have to remain closed on any other day of their choice. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, they will be allowed to trade until 10pm.

Hopefully, the move applies to pharmacies as well. These have been opening according to a pre-arranged roster.

The trading hours reform eliminates the bureaucracy involved in the previous arrangements and, also, discrimination in that, before the coming into force of the liberalisation, only outlets selling essential items in certain designated tourist areas were allowed to open on Sundays.

The government has been able to lift the trading restrictions because, under the EU’s working time directive, every member country is allowed to set its own policy regarding Sunday trading.

According to the retailers’ association, more than two thirds of members favoured the lifting of the Sunday shopping restrictions. It has been officially pointed out that employees whose contract does not oblige them to work on Sundays have every right to refuse to do so. This makes sense but would they also be entitled to additional payment if they work on Sundays as many do under collective agreements elsewhere?

Also, it remains to be seen whether the move will have any effect on prices.