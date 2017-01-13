Luxol tame Ħamrun, Valletta march on

Karl Azzopardi (no.18) scores for Luxol against Ħamrun Photo: Joe Borg

Luxol confirmed their title ambitions this season following a straightforward 4-0 win over Ħamrun Tre Angeli as another round from the Gatorade League was played at the Corradino Pavilion.

The St Andrews side roared past their opponents and neutralised Ħamrun’s chief striker Everton Veve thanks also to the contributions of Emil Raducu and Celino Alves.

Ħamrun had a difficult start and went 1-0 down after Raducu’s shot was deflected into the net.

Luxol added two more goals before the interval through Zvezdan Vukovic and Raducu.

In the second half, Ħamrun ventured forward in search of a goal that could put them back in the match.

However, they were unable to penetrate Luxol’s solid defence and to make matters even worse for them Daniel Mifsud got sent off for a second booking.

Luxol sealed their victory through a well-taken goal by Karl Azzopardi.

Champions Valletta maintained their glorious march in the league after trouncing Safi San Lorenzo 14-4.

As expected, the Citizens held the upperhand from the very first minute with Raphinha, Xavier Saliba and Denis di Maio in inspiring mood.

Raphinha put his name on the score sheet six times, Saliba netted a poker while Di Maio struck a hat-trick in the one-sided contest. Dylan Musu added another one for the Citizens while Clive Calleja, Franklin Seisun, Sean Vella and Terrence Cachia scored the goals for Safi.

In other matches, Msida inflicted a heavy defeat on Qrendi after seeing them off 13-4 as Paul Bugeja and Alekandar Ribic scored three goals each to help Sliema beat Żurrieq Wolves 11-3.

University of Malta grabbed their second consecutive win after beating Tarxien JMI 11-4.

Standings

Valletta, Luxol 18; Swieqi 15; Ħamrun, Msida 12; Qormi, Qrendi, University of Malta 9; Mrieħel ESS, Sliema, Marsascala, Safi San Lorenzo 6, Tarxien JMI, Swieqi U21, Żurrieq Wolves 0.