French ensemble Correspondances perform in tonight’s concert within the Valletta International Baroque Festival. Photo: Molina Visuals

The Valletta International Baroque Festival continues today with a concert at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

The programme includes motets by Henry Du Mont including Memorare, Sub umbra noctis profundae, O Mysterium, O Dulcissima and Super flumina Babylonis. This will be followed by Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Te Deum.

Performing in tonight’s concert is the ensemble Correspondances. Founded in Lyon in 2008, it gathers together specialist singers and instrumentalists of the French Grand Siècle under the direction of harpsichordist and organist Sébastien Daucé.

The ensemble not only rediscovers renowned composers like Charpentier, but also rekindles the image of musicians who are nowadays little known but were quite requested in their time, such as Antoine Boësset or Etienne Moulinié.

From its creation, the ensemble has chosen to specialise in the sacred repertoire of 17th-century France, as shown by their first six recordings, all of which won international awards. The ensemble performs on a national and international level and has been invited to the festivals of Saintes, Ambronay, Pontoise, OudeMuziek Utrecht, MA Festival Bruges and Musikfest Bremen. They have travelled around the world, with concerts in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Japan and Colombia, among others.

■ Tonight's concert is taking place at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta at 7.30pm. The organisers wish to point out that stiletto or narrow heels are not allowed in the venue. For more information and tickets, visit vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt.