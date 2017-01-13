Using art to explain science

Workshops using puppets and theatre help children understand science in an entertaining way.

Learning about science through theatre, the art of puppetry and hands-on creative workshops is what Spazju Kreattiv’s programme Kids Dig Science is all about.

Organised in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Scientists, the third session returns tomorrow to help children delve into the wonderful world of science while cutting it down to size in the most entertaining manner possible. It is designed to be interactive, allowing the children to engage and be a part of the show.

Following the show, a workshop allowing children a hands-on experience of science using their artistic skills, creativity and curious minds in order to unearth the phenomena of the world they live in will take place.

It aims to help children understand the importance of creativity in both the fields of science and the arts, while presenting them with the importance of questioning practically everything and all-things-science.

■ This third session of Kids Dig Science is taking place tomorrow at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 3pm. It will be held in English and is suitable for those aged seven and over. More sessions are planned for February 11, March 11 and April 8. For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.