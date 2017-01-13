Berlin Alexanderplatz continues

Ranier Werner Fassbinder’s magnum opus Berlin Alexanderplatz will be screened over six evenings at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta.

Ranier Werner Fassbinder’s masterpiece continues screening tonight at the German-Maltese circle in Valletta.

This 14-part West German television miniseries was adapted from the eponymous Alfred Döblin novel, which in itself was deemed to be one of the most important and innovative works of the Weimar Republic.

Tonight’s screening is of episodes 2, 3 and 4 and has a running time of 180 minutes. Ex-convict Franz Biberkopf (Günter Lamprecht) finds employment hawking necktie holders on the street but he moves on to selling the Nazi newspaper Völkischer Beobachter and wearing a swastika armband. Lina (Elisabeth Trissenaar) is now troubled by the dubious nature of his job. She introduces him to a family friend, Otto Lüders (Marquard Bohm), who turns out to be an ex-con he knows from prison. However, Franz thinks Otto is a good man so he moves on to selling shoelaces with him door-to-door. As Franz eventually falls out with Otto and disappears, Meck (Franz Buchrieser) persuades Lina that Franz wishes to be left alone and suggests she live with him. Tonight’s final episode sees a desperate Franz feeling that neither God, Satan, angels nor other people can help him.

■ All episodes are being screened at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta. Tonight’s event starts at 6pm. Entrance to all screenings is free and booking is not required. The rest of the episodes will be screened on January 18, 20, 25 and 27.

This space will cover the specifics on each date. For more information, visit www.germanmaltesecircle.org/berlin-alexanderplatz.