Announcements

BUGEJA. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO of Vittoriosa, residing at Marsa­scala, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Christopher and his partner Lucienne, daughter Nadya, sister Hilda Duncan, grandchildren David, Ann, Maria and Victoria, great-grandchildren Sarah, Martina, Yan, Yasmine and Delyth, his long-time close friend Carmen Micallef, in-laws, other relatives and his many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, January 13 at 8.30am at St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Wards 2 and 3 and ITU at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMATO. On January 11, CARMEL of Żurrieq, residing at Santa Luċija, aged 82. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his sons Claude and his wife Stephanie, and Conrad, his grandchildren Luke and Kelsey, his wife’s sisters Doris and her husband Giovanni and Yvonne, widow of Larry, Joseph, widower of Maria, nephew and nieces, other family members and friends. Mass will be celebrated at Santa Luċija parish church, tomorrow, Saturday, January 14 at 8.30am. He will be buried in the family grave at Żurrieq Cemetery. The family wishes to convey its gratitude to the family doctor, Fr Anthony Fitzpatrick, Fr Charles Carmel Attard, parish priest of Santa Luċija and their fellow members of the neocatechumenal way. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESIRA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIGE of Ħamrun, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted brother Lino, her sisters Maria, widow of Paul Pace, Blanche and her husband Gilbert Beale and Joan and her husband Edgar Ellul, her sister-in-law Inez, widow of Antonio, her uncle Alfred and aunt Adelina, her nephews and nieces, Blanche, Joanne, Marco, Caroline, Elizabeth, James, Malcolm and Elaine and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 13 at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Ward 5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their constant care and attention.

PACE. On January 10, CECIL FRANCIS, widower of Marionne, née Arrigo, aged 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church to which he was so devoted. Now reunited with his darling Marionne and his dearest parents, he leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his treasured children Kristine Podestà, Malcolm, Rachel and Adrian Zammit Tabona, Ian and Mandy, James and Margaret, his precious grandchildren Maya and David, Hannah and David, Suzanna, Aaron and Mikela, Davinia and Logan, Yasmin and Matthew, Duncan and Ania, Christoph and Daphne, Jordane and Ben, Shawn, Ben, Elizabeth, Victoria and James, his dear great grandchildren Shaye, Charlotte, Lily, Harry, Ema Mairie and George, his brother Ronald and Lina, his sisters Edith Mamo, Bernadette and Dorothy Fenech Pace, his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, January 14 at 10am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May he rest in eternal peace. Forever united in spirit.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 19th anniversary of the death of LILY PACE, Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – EDGAR. Today the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Ena, his daughter Nadya, his sons Joseph and Raymond and their respective families.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 44th anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

CURMI – ANTHONY and EILEEN, née DeCesare. Loving memories of our adorable parents on the 30th and 23rd anniversary of their death. Still sadly missed by Denis, Carol and family. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

DEBONO – JOSEPH HENRY. On the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his family. A prayer is kindly solicited. “Sunless darkness, hated by mortals, covers our house due to the death of its master.”