All about David Bowie

A documentary about the record-breaking V&A exhibition David Bowie Is screens tomorrow in Valletta. Photo: Brian Duffy/ The David Bowie Archive.

A year on from the death of one of the world’s leading musicians, the David Bowie Is exhibition is the fastest-selling in the Victoria and Albert Museum’s exhibition history, testament to the popularity and intrigue which the artist generated throughout his lifetime.

His life, lyrics, fashion, extreme personalities, set designs and costumes, instruments and album artwork will be remembered once more through an encore screening of the extensive retrospective collection of artefacts gathered from the David Bowie Archive.

First released in 2013, the David Bowie Is... documentary film takes the audience on a fascinating journey through the exhibition accompanied by special guests, including the legendary Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, among others, to explore the stories behind some of the key objects which document Bowie’s artistic career.

Curators Victoria Broackes and Geoffrey Marsh also provide expert insight into the most memorable music videos and original costumes, as well as more personal items, such as never-before-seen handwritten lyrics, album cover artwork, set designs and diary entries which reveal the creativity and evolution of Bowie’s ideas.

■ The documentary is screening tomorrow at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 9pm, with a repeat on January 20 at the same time. It is in English and is rated PG. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.