'Big mouth' anti-cowbell campaigner denied a Swiss passport by her neighbours

Photo: Shutterstock

A Dutch woman has been denied a Swiss passport because her neighbours are annoyed by her campaign against cowbells, hunting and other Swiss traditions.

Nancy Holten's request for citizenship was rejected by a residents' committee because she "very often expresses her personal opinion in the media, and also gathers media coverage for rebelling against traditional [Swiss] things within the village," according to a local government spokesman.

A representative for the Swiss People's Party was even more blunt, saying Ms Holden "has a big mouth".

The 42-year-old vegan, who has lived in Switzerland since she was a child, told The Local that residents had misunderstood her complaints.

"Many people think that I am attacking their traditions. But... what primarily motivated me about the cowbells was the animals' welfare,” she said.

According to Swiss law, residents have a say in citizenship applications and can turn down applicants if they feel they are not sufficiently integrated.

Last May, a Kosovan family living in the Swiss canton of Basel had their passport applications blocked by a residents' committee, partly because they wore track suits in the town.