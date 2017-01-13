With Busuttil in power, half the country would have no electricity - PL

Half the island would end up with no electricity if Simon Busuttil was in power, the Labour Party charged this morning, as it capitalised on the record demand for power during the cold spell.

Dr Busuttil continued insisting there was no need for a new power station - this would not only have meant the continued use of heavy fuel oil and higher tariffs, but the country would have to face 700 hours with no electricity, the PL claimed in a statement.

The statement comes days after the European Commission gave its approval to the controversial new power station, a thumbs up which was soundly criticised by the Nationalist Party.

"Simon Busuttil does not have a plan for the energy sector and simply wants to turn the clock back," the PL said.