Watch: EU diplomats take on mannequin challenge

Diplomats in Brussels are used to being rushed off their feet as they hurry from one meeting to the next.

But EU member state representatives meeting to discuss mobile phone roaming charges opted to kick off proceedings in an uncharacteristically serene manner this morning.

A video posted to Twitter shows diplomats from the various EU member states frozen in time in their meeting room, as the Eurocrats took on the popular mannequin challenge.

The challenge requires people to remain frozen in action as a moving camera films them. The internet video trend has gone viral in the past months, with sports teams, celebrities, artists and even US first lady Michelle Obama filming their own version.

In the video posted by the Maltese government's EU presidency social media team, diplomats meeting for this morning's COREPER I meeting remain motionless as they talk on the phone, pore over papers, fix their identification tags or sip a glass of water.

The variety of poses on display suggest that the diplomats put a bit of thought into the video before filming it.

Slightly less thinking went into the tweet promoting the video, however.

"WHO EVER SAID #EUROCRATS ARE BORING?!" the tweet began, caps lock and all, before ending with the misspelt hashtag "#maniquinchallange".