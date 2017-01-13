Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 07:02

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta leads with news that school transport vans will soon be required to have seat belts installed, with a change in the law expected to come into force in the coming weeks. 

The Malta Independent reports on the trial of two alleged plane hijackers, with AFM soldiers telling a court about the moment the two suspects surrendered. 

In a secondary story, the newspaper quotes PN candidate Salvu Mallia saying that he does not regret comparing the Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler. 

L-Orizzont leads with news of the European Commission approval of the new Delimara gas power station project. 

In-Nazzjon highlights a story published by news website Politico, which had said that a series of PL government scandals were casting a shadow on Malta's EU presidency. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer...

  2. Malta takes over EU Presidency in...

  3. Malta in pole position for Lloyds of...

  4. Officials round up pigs in Qrendi after...

  5. Panama Papers minister Konrad Mizzi is...

  6. Watch: Konrad Mizzi does a runner when...

  7. PN reacts angrily as the EU approves...

  8. Watch: 'You are a local winner, I am a...

  9. People 'angry' at European Commission -...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed