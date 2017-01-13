Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta leads with news that school transport vans will soon be required to have seat belts installed, with a change in the law expected to come into force in the coming weeks.
The Malta Independent reports on the trial of two alleged plane hijackers, with AFM soldiers telling a court about the moment the two suspects surrendered.
In a secondary story, the newspaper quotes PN candidate Salvu Mallia saying that he does not regret comparing the Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler.
L-Orizzont leads with news of the European Commission approval of the new Delimara gas power station project.
In-Nazzjon highlights a story published by news website Politico, which had said that a series of PL government scandals were casting a shadow on Malta's EU presidency.
