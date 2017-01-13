Nearly 40% of Kalkara project concluded

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

Nearly 40 per cent of the Kappara project has been concluded, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said today.

He was speaking during a visit to the project together with Ten-T Scandinavian-Mediterranean Network coordinator Pat Cox.

The main aim of the Kappara project is to reduce traffic congestion in the area, reduce incidents through better infrastructure and improve accessibility between Kappara and Gżira.

It is calculated that 90,000 vehicles pass through the area daily.