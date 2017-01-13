Motorcyclist grievously injured
A 48-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured following an accident in Msida this morning.
The police said the incident happened at 9.15am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli when the motorcycle driven by the Swieqi resident crashed into a van, driven by a 52-year-old from Qormi.
He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.
The police are investigating.
