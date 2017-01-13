Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 13:31

Motorcyclist grievously injured

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured following an accident in Msida this morning. 

The police said the incident happened at 9.15am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli when the motorcycle driven by the Swieqi resident crashed into a van, driven by a 52-year-old from Qormi.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. 

The police are investigating. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer...

  2. Malta takes over EU Presidency in...

  3. Malta in pole position for Lloyds of...

  4. Panama Papers minister Konrad Mizzi is...

  5. 'Anxious to scoop for his tiny little...

  6. Watch: 'You are a local winner, I am a...

  7. People 'angry' at European Commission -...

  8. Three hospitalised after Qormi accident

  9. Shots fired towards Ta’ Giorni apartment

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed