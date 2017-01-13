Marine diesel leaks from Grand Harbour tanker

The tanker was docked at Laboratory Wharf. This is a file photo.

Marine diesel has leaked from a tanker at Laboratory Wharf, Enemed announced this afternoon.

In a statement, the company said that the leak was noticed at 8.30am today as the tanker was docked at the wharf in the Grand Harbour.

An emergency plan was immediately put into place to ensure the diesel did not spread. Civil Protection Department members, port authorities and Environmental Resource Authority officials are on-site.

Yesterday, Times of Malta readers reported that large swathes of the Grand Harbour were covered in an oil sheen caused by spilt diesel.

The sheen was first reported at around 10am, and by the afternoon officials from the ERA, Transport Malta and CPD had been dispatched to the scene to clean up the spill.