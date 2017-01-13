Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 16:31

Maltreated animals discovered during enforcement action

Issue being investigated

Maltreated animals were found at the basement of an old factory at Mrieħel today during enforcement action by the Planning Authority.

The authority said in a statement the issue was being investigated by other entities, including the animal welfare, veterinary services and environmental health departments.

It said that is action was to demolish an illegally erected extension to the factory.
In spite of various communications with the owners and a set deadline to remove the illegal extension, the situation remained unchanged.

As the illegal roofing of the side cartilage, which functioned as an extension to the former factory at basement level, was being removed, the maltreated animals were discovered.

 

