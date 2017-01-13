Maltese man among drunken mob who attacked Russian woman in Rome

Photo: Shutterstock

A Maltese man was among a group of four who drunkenly assaulted a young Russian woman in the centre of Rome earlier this week.

The four tourists - three English women and the Maltese man aged between 23 and 54 - were drinking in a pub on Via del Plebiscito when they began punching and kicking the 27-year-old Russian, Il Corriere della Sera reported. The attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Police detained the four and the woman was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for cuts and bruises to her head and face.