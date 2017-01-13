Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 11:19

Malta €2.4m in the red during third quarter of 2016

Slight deficit recorded, new NSO figures show

Malta recorded a €2.4 million deficit in the third quarter of 2016, official statistics released today show. 

Total revenue climbed by €66.7 million when compared to Q3 in 2015 to reach €950.8 million, while total expenditure climbed by €48.5 million to reach €953.2 million.

Revenue increases were mainly triggered by higher market output (€64.8 million) and higher receipts from taxes on income and wealth (€39.9 million). Income from taxes on production and imports and net social contributions also increased. 

On the other hand, proceeds from capital transfers receivable and current transfers receivable recorded a decline of €48.0 million and €8.2 million respectively. 

Expenditure increases were recorded in intermediate consumption
(€24.3 million), compensation of employees (€18.3 million), current transfers payable (€16.2 million), subsidies payable (€10.3 million), capital transfers payable (€9.3 million) and social benefits and social transfers in kind (€1.9 million). 

The main decreases were recorded in gross capital formation (€30.5 million) and property income payable (€1.3 million). 

Adjustments to the consolidated fund required to achieve compliance with ESA 2010 provisions triggered a €49.4 million decline in the fund's surplus, the NSO said. 

Government debt

Total general government debt outstanding at the end of September increased by €139.7 million over the third quarter of 2015. General government debt amounted to €5,823.2 million, of which €5,819.4 million related to central government.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer...

  2. Malta takes over EU Presidency in...

  3. Malta in pole position for Lloyds of...

  4. Panama Papers minister Konrad Mizzi is...

  5. Watch: 'You are a local winner, I am a...

  6. People 'angry' at European Commission -...

  7. Three hospitalised after Qormi accident

  8. Controversial weedkiller is finally...

  9. Shots fired towards Ta’ Giorni apartment

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed