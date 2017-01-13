Malta €2.4m in the red during third quarter of 2016

Malta recorded a €2.4 million deficit in the third quarter of 2016, official statistics released today show.

Total revenue climbed by €66.7 million when compared to Q3 in 2015 to reach €950.8 million, while total expenditure climbed by €48.5 million to reach €953.2 million.

Revenue increases were mainly triggered by higher market output (€64.8 million) and higher receipts from taxes on income and wealth (€39.9 million). Income from taxes on production and imports and net social contributions also increased.

On the other hand, proceeds from capital transfers receivable and current transfers receivable recorded a decline of €48.0 million and €8.2 million respectively.

Expenditure increases were recorded in intermediate consumption

(€24.3 million), compensation of employees (€18.3 million), current transfers payable (€16.2 million), subsidies payable (€10.3 million), capital transfers payable (€9.3 million) and social benefits and social transfers in kind (€1.9 million).

The main decreases were recorded in gross capital formation (€30.5 million) and property income payable (€1.3 million).

Adjustments to the consolidated fund required to achieve compliance with ESA 2010 provisions triggered a €49.4 million decline in the fund's surplus, the NSO said.

Government debt

Total general government debt outstanding at the end of September increased by €139.7 million over the third quarter of 2015. General government debt amounted to €5,823.2 million, of which €5,819.4 million related to central government.