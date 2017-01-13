Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 10:01

Labour MP adds two medicines to his schedule V wish list

Etienne Grech urges government to make Combodart and Alendronic acid free for pensioners

Labour MP Etienne Grech wants two medicines used by pensioners to be offered free-of-charge by the government. 

Writing on Facebook, the health parliamentary committee chairman and family doctor argued that elderly people needing Combodart or Alendronic acid should not have to pay for them. 

Dr Grech's Facebook post. Photo: Etienne Grech II/FacebookDr Grech's Facebook post. Photo: Etienne Grech II/Facebook

Neither of the two medicines is listed under the schedule V list of approved medicines patients with chronic conditions can receive free-of-charge. 

Combodart is used to relieve symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate gland, such as difficulty in passing urine. Alendronic acid is used to treat osteoporosis in women. 

"The county is doing well and the economy is strong," Dr Grech noted before explaining that pensioners were being forced to pay for the two products. "This situation must be fixed without delay." 

The government announced price cuts for various medicines just last week. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer...

  2. Malta takes over EU Presidency in...

  3. Malta in pole position for Lloyds of...

  4. Panama Papers minister Konrad Mizzi is...

  5. Watch: 'You are a local winner, I am a...

  6. People 'angry' at European Commission -...

  7. Three hospitalised after Qormi accident

  8. Controversial weedkiller is finally...

  9. Shots fired towards Ta’ Giorni apartment

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed