Labour MP adds two medicines to his schedule V wish list

Labour MP Etienne Grech wants two medicines used by pensioners to be offered free-of-charge by the government.

Writing on Facebook, the health parliamentary committee chairman and family doctor argued that elderly people needing Combodart or Alendronic acid should not have to pay for them.

Dr Grech's Facebook post. Photo: Etienne Grech II/Facebook

Neither of the two medicines is listed under the schedule V list of approved medicines patients with chronic conditions can receive free-of-charge.

Combodart is used to relieve symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate gland, such as difficulty in passing urine. Alendronic acid is used to treat osteoporosis in women.

"The county is doing well and the economy is strong," Dr Grech noted before explaining that pensioners were being forced to pay for the two products. "This situation must be fixed without delay."

The government announced price cuts for various medicines just last week.