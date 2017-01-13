Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:12 by

Ivan Martin

Konrad Mizzi's EU Energy Council role is PM's prerogative - Finance Minister

Edward Scicluna declines to comment on controversial choice

  • Finance Minister Edward Scicluna. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has declined to comment on former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi’s appointment as chair of the EU’s Energy Council during Malta’s six-month rotating presidency.

Asked about Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s decision to appoint Dr Mizzi to head the council, Prof Scicluna said the choice was Dr Muscat’s “prerogative”.

“Every appointment, including mine as a minister, is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. How can I weigh in on another person’s appointment?” he said.

Dr Mizzi was stripped of his Energy and Health portfolio last year following a national outcry after leaked Panama Papers documents revealed he had set up secret offshore companies while in office.

He still remains heavily involved in energy-related projects but has refused to comment on his Panamanian companies until an elusive tax audit is published.

 

