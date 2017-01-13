Advert
Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:49

Hunters and environmentalists join forces to feed the swans

BirdLife, FKNK and KSU to manage feeding of birds in Gozo

Photo: Nathaniel Attard

Photo: Nathaniel Attard

Environmentalists and hunters have agreed to join forces to ensure swans resting in Gozo are appropriately fed. 

BirdLife Malta, the Federation for Hunting and Conservation and St Hubert's Hunters (KSU) have agreed to manage a feeding protocol established by veterinarian Euridiyke Kovacs. The feeding will be reduced after a while to encourage the swans to continue migrating. 

Much of the swans' food will be provided by Good Earth Distributors, who have agreed to sponsor the event at the FKNK's request. The feeding will be reduced after a while to encourage the swans to continue migrating. 

A bevy of 12 mute swans descended on Gozo at the turn of the year and remain in Marsalforn Valley. Swans are a rare sight in Malta and the bevy is believed to have migrated further south than usual due to uncharacteristically cold weather.  

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said that while hunting and environmental organisations were usually at loggerheads, "we have to realise that
there are a number of issues which we agree upon". 

KSU president Mark Mifsud Bonnici welcomed BirdLife Malta's "change in mentality" and hoped that there would be the opportunity to cooperate further in the future. 

FKNK CEO Lino Farrugia urged anyone visiting the swans to be sure to not disturb their habitat or surrounding fields. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer...

  2. Malta takes over EU Presidency in...

  3. Malta in pole position for Lloyds of...

  4. Panama Papers minister Konrad Mizzi is...

  5. 'Anxious to scoop for his tiny little...

  6. Watch: 'You are a local winner, I am a...

  7. People 'angry' at European Commission -...

  8. Three hospitalised after Qormi accident

  9. Shots fired towards Ta’ Giorni apartment

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed